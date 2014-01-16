MOSCOW, Jan 16 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves in the first two weeks of the year on Thursday (in billion dollars): Jan 10 499.1 Previous week 510.5 End-2013 511.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice)