BRIEF-Alitalia plan goes in reasonable direction-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO
March 16 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:
MOSCOW, March 20 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 493.2 Previous week 494.6 End-2013 509.6 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)
March 16 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:
TOKYO, March 16 An advisory panel to Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is to propose the first shake-up of the agency in two decades on Friday, aimed at strengthening its operations through a merger of two key bureaux, two officials directly involved with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
* Board proposes cash dividend of 10 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )