MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russian retail sales rose by 7.2 percent in 2011 to 19.075 trillion roubles ($621.34 billion) compared to a 6.3 percent increase in 2010, the Federal Statistics Service said on Thursday.

In December, retail sales rose by 9.5 percent year-on-year, at its highest pace since Oct 2008, after rising 8.6 percent in November.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 6.9 percent for 2011 as a whole and 8.4 percent in December.

The FSS provided the following data:

RETAIL SALES 2011 Dec '11 Nov '11 Dec '10

yr/yr pct change +7.2 +9.5 +8.6 +6.9

mth/mth pct change n/a +20.1 -0.8 +19.1

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. ($1 = 30.70 Russian roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)