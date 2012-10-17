MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian retail sales rose by 4.4 percent in September, year-on-year, after a 4.3 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.4 percent compared to the year-ago period.

The FSS provided the following data:

RETAIL SALES Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11

mth/mth pct change -0.4 +2.7 -0.5

yr/yr pct change +4.4 +4.3 +9.3

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Jason Bush)