MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russian retail sales rose by 3.8 percent in October, year-on-year, after a 4.4 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.3 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Oct '12 Sept '12 Oct '11 mth/mth pct change +2.4 -0.4 +2.9 yr/yr pct change +3.8 +4.4 +9.1 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)