MOSCOW, Dec 19 Russian retail sales rose by 4.4 percent in November, year-on-year, after a 4.0 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.0 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Nov '12 Oct '12* Nov '11 mth/mth pct change -0.6 +2.4 -1.0 yr/yr pct change +4.4 +4.0 +8.4 * - The Federal Statistics Service has revised October year-on-year figures to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent. NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Maya Dyakina)