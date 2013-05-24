MOSCOW, May 24 Russian retail sales rose by 4.1 percent in April, year-on-year, after a 4.4 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 4.3 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Apr '13 Mar '13 Apr '12 mth/mth pct change -0.1 +8.3 +0.2 yr/yr pct change +4.1 +4.4 +7.0 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Jason Bush)