Warsaw WIG20 Bucharest Beti Budapest SE Index Prague PX Zagreb Crobex Sofia Sofix Ljubljana SBI20 Istanbul ISE National 100 Moscow RTS Moscow MICEX

1321 GMT 20Jan2011 - Russia's X5, Magnit fall in London after weak sales update from X5 --------------------------------------------------------------- London-listed Global Depository Receipts of Russian food retailers X5 and Magnit are down, underperforming the market, after an unexpectedly weak trading update from X5.

By 1330 GMT, X5 had lost 10.7 percent, while Magnit was down 4.8 percent, against a 0.78 percent drop in the FT Russia IOB index comprising most liquid Russian GDRs.

"These companies resemble each other, and when (investors) start to actively sell one of them, this entails selling in the other one. Magnit price is down today after X5," said a trader with a Western bank.

The trader said he now expected analysts to downgrade their ratings and price targets on X5 after it posted its first drop in quarterly underlying sales since its creation in 2006.

"The released numbers look very weak, especially on the back of those posted by Magnit... Hence, we assume that X5's weakness is to large extent internal rather than external," VTB Capital said in a note.

Magnit stock has risen by 10 percent since the beginning of 2012, while X5 has only added 2 percent. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)