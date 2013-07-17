MOSCOW, July 17 Russian retail sales rose by 3.5 percent in June, year-on-year, after a 2.9 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES June '13 May '13 June '12 mth/mth pct change +1.9 +2.1 +1.3 yr/yr pct change +3.5 +2.9 +7.7 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)