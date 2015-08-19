UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Aug 19 Russian retail sales fell by 9.2 percent in July, year-on-year, after a 9.4 percent fall in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fall of 9.4 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES July 15 June 15 July 14 mth/mth pct change +3.3 +0.4 +3.1 yr/yr pct change -9.2 -9.4 +1.6 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.