MOSCOW, May 25 Russian farming conglomerate
Rusagro Group said on Monday its
first-quarter net profit almost doubled year-on-year, boosted by
higher prices and improved sales due to the weaker rouble and
import restrictions.
Rusagro said net profit rose 90 percent to 4.25 billion
roubles ($85 million) from 2.24 billion a year ago.
The company, which produces pork, sugar and oil, has
benefited from Russia's food import ban imposed last August in
retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine conflict. It also benefited from earlier restrictions on
pork imports from the European Union over health issues.
The weak rouble, pressured by the sanctions and a drop in
oil prices, has also supported margins by driving prices higher.
Rusagro reported a 110 percent jump in adjusted earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 5.10 billion roubles while sales grew 28 percent to
14.12 billion roubles.
EBITDA margin, a measure of core profitability, increased to
36 percent from 22 percent, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 49.8725 roubles)
