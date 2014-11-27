MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian farming conglomerate
Rusagro said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit
jumped to 6.6 billion roubles ($138 million) from 2.2 billion
roubles a year ago, boosted by Russia's ban on Western meat
imports.
The company, listed in London as Ros Agro and controlled by
senator Vadim Moshkovich's family, plans to post the highest
annual net income in its history, Maxim Basov, its chief
executive, said in a statement.
Its third-quarter sales jumped 68 percent, year-on-year, to
14.7 billion roubles.
(1 US dollar = 47.7130 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)