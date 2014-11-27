MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped to 6.6 billion roubles ($138 million) from 2.2 billion roubles a year ago, boosted by Russia's ban on Western meat imports.

The company, listed in London as Ros Agro and controlled by senator Vadim Moshkovich's family, plans to post the highest annual net income in its history, Maxim Basov, its chief executive, said in a statement.

Its third-quarter sales jumped 68 percent, year-on-year, to 14.7 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 47.7130 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)