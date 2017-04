MOSCOW, March 31 Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom may consider issuing debut Eurobonds if market conditions are favourable, its chief financial officer Ilya Rebrov told the Atomic Expert magazine.

Rebrov said in an interview Rosatom was also looking at the possibility of raising loans from Chinese banks. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Svetlana Burmistrova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)