MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's state nuclear firm
Rosatom aims to grow its global order book to $100 billion this
year, up 25 percent year-on-year, by securing new projects in
Hungary, Kazakhstan, India and Iran, CEO Sergei Kiriyenko said
on Monday.
"We are on track to increase our 10-year order book to $98
billion this year or even possibly to $100 billion on new
projects", he said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev.
Rosatom has won a contract to build a new plant in Hungary
and has agreed to build reactors in India and Kazakhstan this
year. The company is also planning to build more reactors in
Iran in addition to the Russia-built Bushehr plant, Iran's first
nuclear facility, launched there in 2011.
Rosatom's investment programme, sourced from the state
budget, allows it to spend about $300-$350 billion per year to
build nuclear plants in Russia and abroad, a business that has
been hit by global safety concerns after the 2011 Fukushima
nuclear disaster.
Rosatom maintains its reactors are the world's safest.
Rosatom expects to obtain orders for 80 reactors worldwide
and is planning to triple sales by 2030. Last
year the company increased its foreign contracts' portfolio by
60 percent to $66.5 billion and had initially planned $73
billion worth of new orders this year.
