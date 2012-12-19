MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of TGI Friday's, increased its EBITDA from a year ago and registered a smaller loss.

The company reduced its loss to 92 million roubles ($2.99 million) for the first nine months of the year from 276.6 million a year ago.

EBITDA for the nine months rose to 385 million roubles versus 137.9 million a year ago.

($1 = 30.7959 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Megan Davies)