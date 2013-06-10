UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 10 Restaurant group Rosinter , which operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I. Friday's, on Monday posted a smaller quarterly net loss due to a decrease in foreign exchange losses and financial expenses.
The company made a first-quarter net loss of 26 million roubles ($807,200) in the three months to March 31, compared with a loss of 36 million roubles in the year-earlier period.
First-quarter revenue was flat, year-on-year, at 2.6 billion roubles, with growth held back by the closings of unprofitable restaurants, it said in a statement.
The company, struggling to win customers to its casual dining formats amid growing competition from western fast-food brands, last year slowed expansion to focus on improving profitability and reinforcing core brands.
Rosinter's main brands are Il Patio and Planet Sushi. It also develops British group Whitbread's Costa Coffee and plans to open McDonald's restaurants in airports and railway stations as a franchisee. ($1 = 32.2100 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources