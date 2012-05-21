MOSCOW May 21 Russia's Rosnedra licencing agency cancelled a decision to grant a licence for Trebs and Titov oilfields to a consortium of Bashneft and LUKOIL , Interfax news agency is quoting a Rosnedra official as saying on Monday.

Rosnedra has long threatened the consortium with withdrawal of the licence - initially held by Bashneft - saying the venture does not have refining capacity as required under the terms of the licence.

Interfax said that the Rosnedra official told a court hearing that the decision to grant the licence was cancelled on May 18 due to "irregularities connected to granting of the licence."

Bashneft and LUKOIL declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)