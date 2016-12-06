GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
MOSCOW Dec 6 There are major questions about the work of the previous management of Russia's Bashneft oil company and law enforcement is looking into it, Mikhail Babich, presidential envoy for the Volga region, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
"I don't want to throw stones at the previous management, but at the very least, those reports that are coming out, the information that we have, show that there are very big questions about the effectiveness of the previous management," RIA quoted him as saying.
"It (the work of the previous management) will be given the appropriate assessment, including from a legal point of view, in the near future." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.