BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has offered 3,706.41 roubles ($56.74) per share for a mandatory buyout of minority shareholders in its mid-sized rival Bashneft , the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
State-controlled Rosneft bought 50.08 percent in Bashneft for 329.7 billion roubles last month as part of a government privatisation scheme.
The Russian region of Bashkortostan owns about 25 percent in Bashneft, with 4 percent held as treasury shares and the rest freely traded.
The offer related to 55,466,137 shares, or 37.52 percent of Bashneft's total ordinary shares.
As of 1100 GMT Bashneft shares traded at 3,528 roubles per share, up 1.4 percent on the day. ($1 = 65.3225 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.