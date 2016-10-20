MOSCOW Oct 20 Russia's state-owned oil major Rosneft
announced tenders to sell up to 1.55 million tonnes of naphtha and catalytic
cracking gasoline from its refineries for delivery in January-December 2017, the
company said on its website on Thursday.
The buyers were invited to bid for the following volumes:
- up to 650,000 tonnes of catalytic cracking gasoline originating from the
Kuibyshev, Novokuibyshev, Syzran refineries and Sanors refineries for delivery
in January - December 2017 on the FOB Baltic Sea port basis and/or FOB White Sea
port and/or CPT Russian border (railway station or any port);
- up to 100,000 tonnes of catalytic cracking gasoline originating from the
Angarsk refinery for delivery in January - December 2017 on the FOB Baltic Sea
port basis and/or FOB White Sea port and/or CPT Russian border (railway station
or any port);
- up to 200,000 tonnes of naphtha/gasoline gas stable originating from the
Ryazan refinery for delivery in January - December 2017 on the FOB Baltic Sea
basis and/or FOB Arkhangelsk and/or FOB Tuapse and/or CPT Russian border
(railway station or any port);
- up to 200,000 tonnes of naphtha/gasoline gas stable originating from the
Yaroslavl refinery for delivery in January - December 2017 on the FOB Baltic Sea
basis and/or FOB Arkhangelsk and/or FOB Tuapse and/or CPT Russian border
(railway station or any port);
- up to 400,000 tonnes of naphtha/gasoline gas stable originating of the Ufa
group of refineries (ex-Bashneft) for delivery in January - December 2017 on the
FOB Baltic Sea basis and/or FOB Arkhangelsk and/or FOB Tuapse and/or CPT Russian
border (railway station or any port).
The tenders will close on Dec. 2 at 19:00 Moscow time.
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Katya Golubkova)