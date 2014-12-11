MOSCOW Dec 11 Top Russian oil producer Rosneft has set an annual coupon rate of 11.9 percent on the sale of most of 625 billion roubles ($11.4 billion) in domestic bonds, it said on Thursday, the bulk of a planned rouble financing to help pay off debt.

Rosneft said this week it planned to raise 800 billion roubles by issuing rouble-denominated bonds. No price has been set on the new bonds, which it aims to sell later on Thursday.

The company needs cash to service its debt, mostly incurred during the acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP last year for $55 billion.

More than 80 percent of that debt is denominated in foreign currencies, and service payments have become more onerous for Rosneft after its profits have been hit this year by a 40 percent slide in the rouble and a more than 40 percent slide in oil prices.

The company has applied for financing from the National Wealth Fund (NWF). On Wednesday, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said the government had no plans to buy Rosneft bonds using the NWF.

Rosneft is to repay $10.2 billion worth of loans in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year.

"The company has fallen victim to rouble devaluation that is putting a heavy drag on earnings via enormous FX losses, which appears to jeopardize its profitability when coupled with the drop in oil prices," Alfa Bank said in a note.

"Therefore, Rosneft previously announced plans to replace some of its foreign debt with rouble borrowings, including the bond placement. Rouble debt is currently fairly expensive, but financing from the NWF would be considerably cheaper."

($1 = 54.7710 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jane Baird)