MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian oil major Rosneft said on Monday it would not use funds attracted through an issue of almost $10 billion worth of rouble bonds to buy foreign currency.

The statement, seen as an attempt by the company to reduce the pressure on the rouble, comes after the company issued 625 billion roubles ($9.88 billion) in rouble bonds last week.

The issue of rouble bonds "was made solely to finance its (Rosneft's) projects on the territory of Russia," the company said in a statement.

"Not a single rouble ... will be used to buy foreign currency."

