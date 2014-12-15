MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian oil major Rosneft
said on Monday it would not use funds attracted
through an issue of almost $10 billion worth of rouble bonds to
buy foreign currency.
The statement, seen as an attempt by the company to reduce
the pressure on the rouble, comes after the
company issued 625 billion roubles ($9.88 billion) in rouble
bonds last week.
The issue of rouble bonds "was made solely to finance its
(Rosneft's) projects on the territory of Russia," the company
said in a statement.
"Not a single rouble ... will be used to buy foreign
currency."
($1 = 63.2850 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)