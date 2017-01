MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian state oil company Rosneft said on Wednesday it had placed 600 billion roubles ($9.42 billion) in domestic bonds.

The company added that there had not been any related-party transactions during the placement. It also said that there had not been any big deals conducted during the placement. Rosneft did not specify what it meant by big deals.

Rosneft opened books for the 600 billion rouble placement for 30 minutes on Monday. ($1 = 63.6646 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)