MOSCOW, March 1 Russia has offered BP CEO Bob Dudley a spot on the board of directors of state-controlled oil company Rosneft, in which BP is soon to raise its stake, a decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev showed on Friday.

State-owned Rosneft is buying TNK-BP for $55 billion from its 50-50 owners, BP and the private Russian consortium AAR, in two separate deals.

BP will reinvest some of the cash proceeds of the deal to buy Rosneft shares from the Russian state, coming out with a stake of nearly 20 percent.