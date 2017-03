KHABAROVSK, Russia, June 27 Rosneft signed a long-term agreement with BP on Friday to supply it with up to 12 million tonnes of oil products which can be replaced by oil, the Russian oil company said in a statement.

It added that a 5-year agreement assumes a prepayment of at least $1.5 billion which was arranged by leading global financial institutions. Rosneft did not disclose the name of the banks.

Supplies may start in July 2014, Rosneft added. BP is a shareholder in Rosneft. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)