MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian energy company Rosneft said on Monday it had registered to take part in the 13th licensing round organised by Brazilian national energy agency Agencia Nacional do Petroleo, Gas Natural e Biocombustiveis.

Rosneft said that 10 oil basins and blocks, located onshore and offshore, would be put up for sale at the licensing round. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Katya Golubkova)