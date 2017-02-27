(Corrects year of the planned capex to 2017 from 2018 throughout after clarification from the CFO)

MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft expects its capital expenditure to be around 1.1 trillion roubles ($19 billion) "plus or minus" 10 percent in 2017, depending on the tax regime, the company's chief financial officer, Pavel Fedorov, said on Monday.

He also said during a conference call that the company would decide on the first interim dividend payout in the second half of this year. The payout ratio stands at 35 percent of net income under international financial reporting standards, he added. ($1 = 57.8591 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt, Greg Mahlich)