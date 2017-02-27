MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's top largest oil producer Rosneft expects its capital expenditures at around 1.1 trillion roubles ($19 billion) "plus or minus" 10 percent in 2018, depending on the tax regime, company's Chief Financial Officer Pavel Fedorov said on Monday.

He also said during a conference call that the company would decide on the first interim dividend payout in the second half of this year. The payout ratio stands at 35 percent of net income by the international standards, he added. ($1 = 57.8591 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)