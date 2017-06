MOSCOW May 10 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft expects its upstream capital expenditures in 2017 at not higher than $7 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), the company said in a presentation on Wednesday.

It said this compared to the upstream capex of $5.9 per boe in the first quarter 2017. Rosneft also said the figure was lower than at its numerous peers, such as Gazprom Neft and Lukoil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)