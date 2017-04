MOSCOW May 5 Russia's Rosneft said on Tuesday it had extended the contract of its Chief Executive Igor Sechin for five years.

Sechin, a former deputy prime minister, has held his position at Rosneft since 2012. Rosneft is the world's top listed oil producer by output. It is under Western sanctions due to Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alexander Winning)