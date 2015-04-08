* Russia turns more to Asia as sanctions bite
* Russia puts aside wariness over Chinese investment
* Vankor key to Russian policy of tapping new regions
By Vladimir Soldatkin
VANKOR/SUZUN OIL FIELDS, Russia, April 8 (Reuters) -
R ussia's freezing north has never been the most welcoming place
for foreign travellers, and its onshore oil riches have always
been state secrets. But when the order comes from the Kremlin to
open up, people obey.
Last September, President Vladimir Putin, who has been
seeking new markets in Asia for Russian energy exports to
replace traditional customers in Europe, announced that he would
welcome Chinese investment in Vankor, a vast new oil field in
remote eastern Siberia owned by state firm Rosneft.
Since then, delegations from both China and India have been
flown out to visit the field in the remote tundra.
Some of the workers, who spend four weeks at a time at the
isolated station - where temperatures can fall as low as minus
60 Celcius (minus 76 Fahrenheit) - have duly taken up Mandarin.
"No problem. We will work with the Chinese workers if need
be," said Alexei Zyryanov, deputy head of an oil and gas
production unit.
All of Vankor's output of 440,000 barrels per day of crude
is already shipped east, via the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean
pipeline, which includes a spur feeding China's northeast.
But a proposed Chinese investment in a stake in the project
would go far further than Moscow has ever gone before to luring
Beijing into its hydrocarbon industry.
Rarely has Moscow considered offering an ownership stake in
such a big strategic onshore deposit to outsiders, despite
decades of interest from Western majors. The offer is the more
remarkable for being made to China, a rival for decades with
which Russia nearly went to war in the 1960s over a border
dispute.
Business newspaper Kommersant has said Chinese state energy
firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) may get a 10-percent
stake in Vankor, though Rosneft declined comment on the report.
PIVOT TO ASIA
The Kremlin has made much of its "pivot to Asia", seeking
new energy markets since Western governments imposed sanctions
on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis last year.
Last year, China overtook Germany as Russia's biggest buyer
of crude oil, thanks to Rosneft securing deals to boost supplies
via the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline and another crossing
Kazakhstan.
Still, with prices for oil having halved over the past year
and natural gas prices also plunging, the Kremlin may find that
Beijing is now seeking tough terms for any investment.
Other energy projects that depend on Chinese demand have hit
stumbling blocks. Reuters reported on Tuesday that a liquefied
natural gas plant on the Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin,
intended to produce fuel for export to Asia, may be delayed by
several years.
Last month Reuters reported that a flagship project to build
a new pipeline for natural gas from giant new Siberian fields to
eastern China may also be delayed.
Vankor is the largest oil discovery in Russia in nearly
three decades, key to Russia's policy to find and tap new
regions, such as east Siberia, as reserves in west Siberia, the
heartland of Russian oil production, are depleting.
"It is a new Kuwait," said Alexander Cherepanov, chief
engineer at Rosneft's subsidiary Vankorneft.
Workers pride themselves in being able to operate under
extreme conditions.
"Wrenches sometimes break because of the frost," said an oil
production operator, Gennady. "In summer, it's fine. You just
use a mosquito repellent."
Few inhabited places on earth are as remote. It is an hour
by helicopter to the nearest airport, Igarka, and Moscow is
nearly 2,800 km (1,750 miles) away.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said last month
Russia had overcome a "psychological barrier" and was ready to
offer China control over hydrocarbon reserves.
The Energy Ministry predicts the share of oil and oil
products sent to Asia will double to 23 percent by 2035, and the
East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline will be expanded to 80
million tonnes (1.6 million barrels per day) by 2020.
Still, in the insular world of Siberian oil work, outsiders
are not yet quite embraced. When a native Russian reporter asked
for a "sandwich" in the employees' canteen, the woman working
there was immediately suspicious.
"'Sandwich' is a foreign word," she said. "Are you a spy?"
($1 = 56.7600 roubles)
