MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia's Rosneft is in talks with Chinese companies to allow them to take part in its offshore Arctic projects, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky as saying on Monday.

Rosneft has suspended drilling in Arctic Kara Sea in 2014 after U.S. ExxonMobil withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)