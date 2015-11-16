BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia's Rosneft is in talks with Chinese companies to allow them to take part in its offshore Arctic projects, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky as saying on Monday.
Rosneft has suspended drilling in Arctic Kara Sea in 2014 after U.S. ExxonMobil withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage: