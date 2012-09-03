Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian oil company Rosneft has signed a deal to supply gas to one of the German utility group E.ON's Russian power stations over the next three years.
State-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights to export Russian gas, but the country's non-Gazprom producers, including oil companies that are under pressure to cut harmful flaring of associated gas, are building up their own domestic supply businesses.
Rosneft, which is also state-run, is Russia's top crude oil producer and pumps about one billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a month. It said that it will supply E.ON Russia's power generator in the oil town of Surgut with a total of 4.65 bcm in 2013/15.
E.ON Russia will also buy an unspecified volume of gas for the generator from Novatek and Surgutneftegaz , the company said.
The utilities company controls five power generators in Russia with a total capacity of 10.3 GW, roughly half of which is produced by the Surgut power plant.
E.ON plans to spend of nearly 110 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) in the next few years to increase its generating capacity in Russia by 2.5 GW. ($1 = 32.3237 Russian roubles)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).