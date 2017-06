MOSCOW May 10 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft expects to complete the acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil by the end of this quarter, Rosneft's chief financial officer Pavel Fedorov said during a conference call on Wednesday.

The $12.9 billion deal, in which Rosneft is set to take a 49 percent stake in Essar to pursue its global expansion, was initially expected to close by the end of March. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Soloyov)