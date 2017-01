MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and ExxonMobil have decided not to proceed with joint development of oil blocks in the Gulf of Mexico due to "lack of prospects", Interfax news agency quoted Rosneft as saying on Friday.

In 2011, both companies signed a broad cooperation agreement, which included offering Rosneft equity interests in Exxon exploration projects in North America, including deepwater Gulf of Mexico and fields in Texas. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe)