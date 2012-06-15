GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
TUAPSE, Russia, June 15 Rosneft and ExxonMobil signed a deal on Friday on joint development of Western Siberia's substantial tight oil resources, a Reuters correspondent reported from the ceremony.
Tight and shale oil development in both Russia and North America are covered in a partnership agreement signed in April by the Russian state owned company and the American major as part of an exploration partnership centred on the Russian Arctic.
ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson was with Rosneft head Igor Sechin on Friday in the Black Sea refinery town of Tuapse, where Rosneft was presenting its strategy to President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.