MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said that the state oil champion Rosneft, in
need of funds to service its huge debt, may receive 1.5 trillion
roubles ($40.6 billion) from state coffers over time, Vedomosti
newspaper said on Monday.
Last month, a government source said that the company's head
Igor Sechin has asked for 1.5 trillion roubles from the National
Wealth Fund, one of Russia's sovereign wealth funds, to help the
company weather western sanctions against Moscow for its policy
on Ukraine.
An anonymous official has called Sechin's plan "horrible",
and another government source has told Vedomosti last month that
Medvedev was unlikely to back it.
However, the prime minister told the newspaper that Rosneft,
which accounts for 40 percent of Russian oil output, may still
receive the help.
"This figure only looks imposing, but everything doesn't have
to be done in one year. I recently held a meeting on Rosneft's
investment programme: the company needs to maintain its
production levels, because Rosneft is a major source of tax
revenue," he said.
"As such, we should help it maintain its level of
investment. We are now considering specific variables and types
of support."
The company needs to repay 440 billion roubles ($12 billion)
by year-end and another 626 billion roubles ($17 billion) next
year, according to its latest presentation, after it borrowed
heavily to finance last year's $55 billion acquisition of
Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.
Some Russian companies, which were hit by the Western
sanctions, including VTB bank, have already received
government approval for an access to the fund's money.
Medvedev said that the government's help for Rosneft, one of
the biggest taxpayers in Russia, will be beneficial for the
state over time.
"I have no doubts about the company's performance in the
medium to long term. The investment will certainly pay off," he
told Vedomosti.
