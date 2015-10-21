(Adds company says fire is out)
MOSCOW Oct 21 Oil output at Yuganskneftegaz,
Rosneft's largest oil producing unit, has not been
affected by a fire that killed one person at a reservoir at its
Prirazlomnoye field, the company said on Wednesday.
The fire, which broke out at a tank undergoing scheduled
maintenance, had been fully extinguished. Two people were
injured and one died, Yuganskneftegaz said.
The company has set up a commission to investigate the cause
of the fire, it said in an emailed statement.
