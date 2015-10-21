(Adds company says fire is out)

MOSCOW Oct 21 Oil output at Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft's largest oil producing unit, has not been affected by a fire that killed one person at a reservoir at its Prirazlomnoye field, the company said on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out at a tank undergoing scheduled maintenance, had been fully extinguished. Two people were injured and one died, Yuganskneftegaz said.

The company has set up a commission to investigate the cause of the fire, it said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrew Osborn and David Clarke)