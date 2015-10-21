MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top oil producer, has localised a fire at a reservoir at its Yuganskneftegaz unit but has not yet put it out completely, the company said in a written statement to Reuters.

Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft biggest oil producing unit, said the fire had occurred during planned maintenance work and that it was working to fully extinguish it. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)