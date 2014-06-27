KHABAROVSK, Russia, June 26 Russia's Rosneft , the world's top listed oil producer by output, sees 2014 net profit at 380 billion roubles ($11.3 billion), CEO Igor Sechin told annual general meeting on Friday.

Last year Rosneft saw 551 billion roubles in net profit, boosted by a one-off revaluation of TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil producer before it had been bought by Rosneft.

Sechin added that revenues are likely to reach 5.5 trillion roubles, up from 4.67 trillion roubles in 2013, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, was seen at 1.1 trillion roubles, an increase from 947 billion roubles. Investments are seen at 730 billion roubles.

Rosneft plans to launch 10 new fields by 2020, mostly in east Siberia, increasing hydrocarbon output to 6.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (bpd) from 4.9 million bpd last year. ($1 = 33.6595 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)