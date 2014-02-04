* Rosneft now third biggest Russian gas producer

* Rosneft plans to produce 100 bcm by 2020

* Rosneft capex seen at around 700 bln rbls in 2014 (Writes through with full interview)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Feb 4 Kremlin state oil champion Rosneft is speeding up investment in gas assets as it plans to more than double gas output by the end of the decade to take advantage of the gradual Russian gas market liberalisation, a top executive said.

Rosneft, already the world's largest listed oil firm by output, has seen its gas output trebling over the past year to 42 billion cubic metres - enough to meet gas demand in a country the size of France - thanks to acquisitions.

It wants to grow gas output to 100 bcm by 2020, enough to meet demand in a country like Great Britain, the biggest European gas market, channelling some of its around $20 billion in capital expenditure programme towards gas projects.

"We have one of the largest global portfolios of new assets - about 20 percent today and it will grow to 40 percent in our production going forward - that requires substantial capex," Vice-President Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told Reuters TV.

Headed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft boosted its share of Russian oil output to more than 40 percent last year through its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP.

Along with Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, it successfully lobbied for amendments that would allow it to sell liquefied natural gas abroad, breaking the export monopoly of state-controlled Gazprom.

"Our gas production grew to 42 billion cubic metres (bcm) over the year which makes us number three in terms of Russian gas production, so quite an important aspect of that and we maintain focus on our gas programme throughout the year," Slavinskiy told Reuters TV.

Rosneft has ambitions to become Russia's second-largest gas producer with output of 100 bcm of gas a year by 2020, up from about 13 bcm in 2012, backed by organic growth and acquisitions.

The Russian gas industry is dominated by Gazprom, which produced 479 bcm last year, or 73 percent of the Russian total.

According to recent research by Sberbank CIB, Gazprom's domestic market share will drop to 53 percent by 2020, with Novatek and Rosneft getting 20 and 18 percent respectively.

In addition to TNK-BP, Rosneft agreed to buy gas company Itera and the gas assets of diamond company Alrosa in a bid to reach its goal. Along with ExxonMobil, it plans to build a plant to liquefy natural gas in Russia's Far East.

STILL SPENDING

Slavinskiy, who joined Rosneft last year from Citigroup to oversee its finances, said the company plans capital expenditures of around 700 billion roubles ($19.8 billion) this year to develop new fields.

In 2013, it spent 593 billion roubles on capital expenditures.

He added that Rosneft's business plan envisages an oil price of below $100 per barrel.

Rosneft on Tuesday posted 551 billion roubles in 2013 net profit, up 51 percent year-on-year, backed by acquisitions. Its oil production reached 4.2 million barrels per day, with organic growth of 1 percent.

Rosneft sees its annual oil output growth at around 1 percent in 2014 through 2017, accelerating to between 3 and 4 percent thereafter thanks to new fields and advanced drilling technologies.

Slavinskiy added that Rosneft may look at opportunities in Mexico, which is opening up its energy sector to foreign companies.

Lukoil, Rosneft's closest domestic peer, signed a cooperation agreement with Mexican state-run firm Pemex last month.

"We are looking at different areas and Mexico is being one of them. But we certainly look at projects together with our partners - Exxon, Statoil, Eni," he said.

"They all share interesting ... ideas of what could be done together - they often invite us to join projects and Mexico could be one of those opportunities." ($1 = 35.3405 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and William Hardy)