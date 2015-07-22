MOSCOW, July 22 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft has asked the government to end Gazprom's
decade-long exclusive right to export pipeline gas,
the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
RIA, citing a letter from Rosneft to the energy ministry,
said Rosneft had also proposed splitting Gazprom into producing
and transportation companies -- an idea long resisted by
Gazprom.
Rosneft and Gazprom, Russia's top energy companies, have
been at loggerheads over number of issues, including gas
exporting rights and access to Gazprom's network of pipelines.
The latest Rosneft proposal may signal growing discomfort
over its own business situation, which is being hampered by
international sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis. Rosneft is aiming for a 20 percent increase in its
hydrocarbon production by 2020.
Rosneft, Gazprom and the energy ministry declined to comment
on the RIA report. However, in emailed comments Rosneft said a
discussion of the "gas market model" was underway.
"One of the goals is the creation of an optimal model, which
will allow Russia not only to preserve, but to increase its
global market share," a company spokesman said, without
elaborating.
According to RIA, Rosneft wants to start tests for companies
other than Gazprom to export pipeline gas from 2016. The
government has already granted approval for Rosneft and Russia's
No.2 gas producer Novatek to export liquefied natural
gas in future.
RIA also said Rosneft had proposed spinning-off Gazprom's
pipeline business from its upstream division in 2025.
"The conflict of interests within Gazprom, which is a
monopoly in transportation services on one hand and which is a
largest gas supplier on other hand, should be eliminated," RIA
quoted Rosneft's letter as saying.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)