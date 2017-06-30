* Rosneft targets China via swap deals, Gazprom's gas
pipeline
* Wants to supply gas in Europe where Gazprom not present
* Rosneft considers building LNG plant in Venezuela
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's top listed oil producer, wants to supply gas in parts of
Europe where Gazprom is not present - or Moscow risks losing the
market to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), a Rosneft executive
said.
Gazprom, the leading global gas producer, enjoys monopoly
rights on gas pipeline exports. It has lost its exclusive rights
to ship seaborne LNG overseas to Rosneft and Novatek,
Russia's largest non-state gas producer.
Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, an ally of President
Vladimir Putin, has long been vying for pipeline gas exports as
it strives to grow globally. It now wants permission to export
to the parts of Europe in which Gazprom does not operate.
The Russian producer has a memorandum with BP, which
owns a 19.75 stake in the Russian company, to trade up to 20
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually in Europe.
Rosneft vice president Vlada Rusakova, a former Gazprom
executive, said the company wants to conduct "an experiment" in
supplying gas to new markets "in coordination" with Gazprom.
"We are not counting on a total lifting of export
restrictions. This would be harmful for Gazprom, especially
against the background of a difficult financial and economic
situation at the company," she said in emailed comments.
She added that as part of the "experiment", Rosneft could
supply gas to markets where Gazprom is not present and into
which U.S. LNG could be imported. Rusakova did not identify any
such European countries.
"Of course, this should be done in close coordination with
Gazprom, in order to avoid competition between Russian gas
suppliers."
Gazprom targets $32-34 billion in revenues from exporting
more than 180 bcm to Europe and Turkey this year. Rosneft
produced almost 70 bcm of gas last year, earning 208 billion
roubles ($3.5 billion) in revenues from gas sales at home.
NEW MARKETS
Rosneft, like Novatek, is winning some of Gazprom's clients
at home thanks to a more flexible gas pricing policy. But unlike
Novatek or Gazprom, Rosneft plans to have an LNG plant only in
Russia, as it eyes Russia's far east and Asian markets.
The company wants to export gas to China, where Gazprom
plans to start shipping gas in 2019-2021 via the Power of
Siberia pipeline, currently under construction.
It also wants access to China's domestic gas market and
end-users via swap deals.
"There are significant gas resources in Russia's east, while
no infrastructure has been built. And that's why we are
interested in gaining access to the future Power of Siberia
pipeline," Rusakova said.
Rosneft plans to produce 100 bcm of gas per year by 2020 and
become the world's third-largest producer of natural gas
sometime later, thanks to a number of international projects.
Last year, Rosneft agreed to buy a stake of up to 35 percent
in Egypt's Zohr offshore gas field from Italy's Eni.
The Russian company also plans to expand in gas projects
elsewhere, including Mozambique and Venezuela.
Rusakova said Rosneft and Venezuelan state company PDVSA may
consider building an LNG plant in Venezuela.
($1 = 59.3765 roubles)
(Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and
Dale Hudson)