June 29 Russian energy giant Rosneft
may build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the far east
using exclusively its own resources and gas reserves, Rosneft
vice president Vlada Rusakova said on Thursday.
Rosneft and U.S. energy firm Exxon earlier announced
plans to build an LNG plant in Russia's far east together.
Rusakova said Rosneft's base scenario for monetising its gas
reserves and those of its partners in the Sakhalin-1 project
remained building an LNG plant together with Exxon.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by
Alexander Winning; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)