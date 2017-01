MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it has sent 30,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Hellenic Petroleum SA, Greece's biggest oil refiner.

The companies also agreed that Rosneft will ship a first cargo of CPC blend CPC-E crude to the Greek company at the end of September.

