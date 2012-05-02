(Adds details throughout)

MOSCOW May 2 Russian state oil company Rosneft reported a hit to its cash flows in the first quarter, when it said it stopped taking pre-payment for oil deliveries and built up oil and product inventories, which analysts said overshadowed an earnings beat.

Rosneft reported negative free cash flow of 46 billion rubles ($1.57 billion) compared with 14 billion rubles a quarter earlier and positive free cash flow of 99 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2011.

Russia's largest oil producer said it had stopped taking pre-payment for oil deliveries during the first quarter of 2012 as a measure to manage cash flow. A spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for a comment.

In notes on the result, Rosneft's management said cash flows were hit by an increase in working capital from what it described as a "temporary cancellation of early payment collection from oil buyers."

Working capital also rose as a result of a build in crude oil stocks at the Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany, in which Rosneft owns a stake, and accumulation of petroleum products in Russia ahead of the summer driving season.

"The fact that the results exceeded analyst expectations does not mean that the accounts were wonderful. There is a negative - a big increase in receivables, which ate up free cash flows," Kapital brokerage analyst Vitaly Kryukov said.

In the first quarter, net profit fell less than expected, to 112 billion rubles ($3.81 billion), beating analyst expectations of 88.6 billion rubles.

Rosneft, up more than 3 percent before the result was published, closed down 1.37 percent at 208.91 rubles in Moscow trading.

"Our Q1 results are much better than planned. We exercised prudent cost management and achieved outstanding efficiency given the macroeconomic environment," Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our key objectives for this year are to press ahead with our large-scale production and refining projects and optimise our business across the board."

On a quarterly basis, net profit rose 55.6 percent, the company said. Rosneft's fourth-quarter accounts reflected the purchase of a stake in the Ruhr Oel refining complex in Germany.

The top Russian oil producer, fresh from Arctic exploration deals with Exxon Mobil and Eni, has been steadily increasing output through ramp-up of new fields but lost tax breaks at the Vankor field, the main driver of output growth.

Its claim to a reduced tax bill expired in August, hitting net profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

"A key factor behind the decrease in EBITDA compared to Q1 2011 was the expiration of reduced (mineral extraction tax) rates and export duties for oil produced at the Vankor field," Rosneft said in a Russian language press release.

EBITDA fell 14.9 percent year on year in ruble terms to 165 billion rubles, or $5.63 billion at an average ruble rate of 29.33 per dollar for the first quarter. Analysts had expected $5.25 billion. (Reporting by Melissa Akin and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maureen Bavdek)