GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
TUAPSE, Russia, June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin he wanted the state oil company, Russia's largest producer, to increase dividends and asked if it was possible to pay 25 percent of net profit, up from 11.5 percent.
"We are working towards that goal," Sechin replied, speaking at a presentation of Rosneft's strategy in the Black Sea port and refinery town of Tuapse. (Reporting Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.