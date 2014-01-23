MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian state oil company Rosneft
said on Thursday it had received acceptances of its
buyout offer from 98 percent of minority shareholders in the
former TNK-BP Holding.
A tussle between Rosneft and minority investors followed
Rosneft's $55 billion takeover last March of the Anglo-Russian
oil venture. The deal left investors owning 5 percent of
TNK-BP's listed business feeling short-changed.
Minorities of RN-Holding, the renamed TNK-BP
Holding, tendered 2.3 billion shares, equal to 98.23 percent of
the shares for which the offer had been made. Rosneft plans to
pay for the shares by Feb. 19.
In September, Rosneft offered them 67 roubles ($2.06) per
ordinary share and 55 roubles per preferred share.