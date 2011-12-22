MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is expected to increase its investment programme by around 35 percent to 480 billion roubles ($15.13 billion) in 2012 as it seeks to upgrade its refineries, the company said on Thursday.

The firm also said it plans to boost its oil and gas condensate output next year to 124 million tonnes from an expected 122.5 million tonnes in 2011, while reserves growth this year will total 190 million tonnes.

Rosneft also expects to refine 58 million tonnes of oil this year, up 15 percent from 2010 level.

($1 = 31.7230 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)