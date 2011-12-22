MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft is expected to increase its investment
programme by around 35 percent to 480 billion roubles ($15.13
billion) in 2012 as it seeks to upgrade its refineries, the
company said on Thursday.
The firm also said it plans to boost its oil and gas
condensate output next year to 124 million tonnes from an
expected 122.5 million tonnes in 2011, while reserves growth
this year will total 190 million tonnes.
Rosneft also expects to refine 58 million tonnes of oil this
year, up 15 percent from 2010 level.
($1 = 31.7230 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)