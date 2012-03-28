MOSCOW, March 28 Rosneft's main source of production growth, the Arctic Vankor oilfield, has been pumping ahead of schedule so far this year, the top Russian oil producer said on Wednesday, suggesting a likely factor behind record post-Soviet output.

State-controlled oil company Rosneft said in a statement that the Arctic field had been producing about 18,000 barrels per day more than planned.

It reiterated its forecast for annual production at Vankor of 18 million tonnes, or about 360,000 barrels per day, up from 15 million tonnes last year.

Helped by Vankor, Russian oil output hit a post-Soviet record of 10.27 million barrels per day. It is expected to increase by about 1 percent this year; February output was 10.36 million barrels per day.

Analysts say oil companies are pumping at high rates to grab upside from strong prices, with the blessing of the government, which reaped extra tax revenue to help cover elevated spending around the time of a presidential election campaign that ended in victory for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Vankor is one of a small handful of Russian oilfields to show significant growth this year to offset declines in Soviet-era fields in western Siberia.

Rosneft cut its 2011 output target for Vankor by about 2 million tonnes, saying it needed to tweak its approach to the field, but maintained it would reach peak production of 25 million tonnes in 2013.

That target could not be immediately confirmed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Dale Hudson)